Skies of Collaboration: India and France Unite in 'Garuda 25' Air Exercise

This November, the skies over Mont-de-Marsan, France, will witness a strategic collaboration as Indian and French air forces participate in 'Garuda 25'.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will engage its Su-30MKI jets alongside French multi-role fighters in a series of complex air combat scenarios, ranging from air-to-air combat to air defense, focusing on joint strike operations.

This initiative emphasizes operational synergy and knowledge exchange, fostering deeper ties and cooperation between India and France. The exercise, supported by C-17 Globemaster III and IL-78 refueling tankers, is a testament to mutual commitment in advancing strategic military interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)