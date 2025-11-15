Political Reconciliation: NCP's Surprising Alliance in Maharashtra

In a notable political development, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar announced that local leaders will have the autonomy to decide on alliances with the NCP, led by his nephew and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, for the forthcoming local body polls in Maharashtra. This statement hints at healing frayed relations following a critical split earlier in 2023.

The collaboration for the elections to the Chandgad municipal council in Kolhapur district symbolizes the first significant cooperative effort between the NCP and the NCP (SP) since the schism. These factions are noteworthy as principal components of the ruling Mahayuti and the opposing MVA alliances, respectively, creating an interesting mosaic of political strategies and allegiances ahead of the elections.

Pawar indicated that while talks of alliance are happening, the decisions ultimately rest on local leadership, suggesting a grassroots-oriented strategy to gain control over local bodies. Municipal elections will take place on December 2, with vote counting the next day, making this a closely watched political event.

