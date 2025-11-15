Left Menu

Bihar Election: A Turning Point in India's Political Landscape

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai hailed the Bihar election results as historic, highlighting a significant pro-incumbency verdict for the NDA. He indicated this political outcome could influence upcoming state elections, including potential NDA victories in West Bengal and Puducherry, with reverberations expected in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:08 IST
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has described the recent Bihar Assembly election results as a pivotal moment in India's political history. In a statement to reporters, he emphasized the historic nature of the pro-incumbency outcome, which delivered a landslide victory for the NDA.

Annamalai dismissed accusations from the Congress, referring to the decisive Bihar verdict as an affirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development policies and the governance model of Nitish Kumar. He expressed confidence that similar dynamics could influence future state elections, potentially leading to NDA successes in West Bengal and Puducherry.

The training program for the party's booth-level agents coincided with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, endorsed by the Election Commission to ensure accurate voter records. Annamalai stressed the importance of the SIR in maintaining error-free electoral rolls, urging cooperation from the public.

