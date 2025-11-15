BJP's Vision for Bengal: Samik Bhattacharya's Bold Predictions for 2026

In a bold statement, BJP's West Bengal unit chief, Samik Bhattacharya, claimed that his party is set to take the reins of power in the state's 2026 assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport, Bhattacharya asserted the indispensable nature of BJP for the nation, noting the public's realization of this fact in Bihar. He highlighted the shortcomings of Congress and other parties, whose failures allegedly paved the way for BJP's recent successes.

Bhattacharya further expressed security concerns linked to terrorism, urging introspection within the Muslim community on the involvement of educated individuals in extremist actions. He also critiqued the state's inaction regarding the strategically significant 'Chicken's Neck' area, which he stated the central government had repeatedly urged the state to prioritize.