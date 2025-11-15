Left Menu

BJP's Vision for Bengal: Samik Bhattacharya's Bold Predictions for 2026

Samik Bhattacharya, BJP's West Bengal unit chief, predicts BJP's victory in the 2026 assembly elections. He emphasizes the necessity of BJP for the country's functioning and critiques other parties' performance in Bihar and Bengal. Bhattacharya also addresses concerns about terrorism and the neglected 'Chicken’s Neck' area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:15 IST
In a bold statement, BJP's West Bengal unit chief, Samik Bhattacharya, claimed that his party is set to take the reins of power in the state's 2026 assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport, Bhattacharya asserted the indispensable nature of BJP for the nation, noting the public's realization of this fact in Bihar. He highlighted the shortcomings of Congress and other parties, whose failures allegedly paved the way for BJP's recent successes.

Bhattacharya further expressed security concerns linked to terrorism, urging introspection within the Muslim community on the involvement of educated individuals in extremist actions. He also critiqued the state's inaction regarding the strategically significant 'Chicken's Neck' area, which he stated the central government had repeatedly urged the state to prioritize.

