Rohini Acharya's Political Exit Sparks Family Rift Amidst Bihar Poll Defeat

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal urged Lalu Yadav's family not to let internal conflicts tear them apart following Rohini Acharya's resignation from politics. This decision comes in the wake of a crushing defeat for the RJD in the Bihar Assembly elections, exacerbating existing familial tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:42 IST
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal stated on Saturday that the decision of RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, to quit politics and disown her family remains an internal family matter, not warranting extensive public discourse. He expressed concern over the family's unity amid these developments, urging Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi to prioritize preserving family bonds.

Jaiswal recognized the gravity of familial discord, notably following Acharya's kidney donation to her ailing father. He subtly alluded to internal strife fueled by the actions of specific individuals, reiterating his desire for the family to avoid disintegration over isolated actions.

Rohini Acharya's departure from politics thrusts the Yadav family under further scrutiny, occurring a day after the RJD's electoral setbacks, largely credited to internal disputes. Tej Pratap Yadav's previous expulsion and subsequent political maneuvering underscore the turmoil threatening the party's legacy in Bihar.

