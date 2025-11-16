Left Menu

Trump's Financial Moves: A Bond-Buying Spree Unveiled

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made significant investments in corporate and municipal bonds, totaling at least $82 million from late August to early October. The disclosures show over 175 purchases across various sectors benefiting from his policies, raising potential conflict of interest concerns due to his business ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 03:53 IST
Trump's Financial Moves: A Bond-Buying Spree Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant display of investment activity, former U.S. President Donald Trump acquired at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds between late August and early October. Financial disclosures, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, unveil Trump's investment strategy that aligns with sectors gaining from his policy changes.

The disclosures, required under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, detail over 175 financial transactions without specifying exact amounts for each, though the maximum value of these bonds could exceed $337 million. Notable investments include bonds from municipalities and businesses across industries such as tech and finance, notably firms like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Meta Platforms, and JP Morgan.

This investment spree highlights ongoing debates on potential conflicts of interest, as Trump's financial entanglements continue to intertwine with political decisions. Despite his claims of distancing himself from direct management by placing his business in a trust, Trump's disclosed wealth and income still spark scrutiny over the intersection of his private dealings and presidential actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Federal Immigration Enforcement Surges in Charlotte

Tensions Rise as Federal Immigration Enforcement Surges in Charlotte

 United States
2
Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

 Global
3
Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmark Duel

Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmar...

 Global
4
Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025