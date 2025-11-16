Trump's Financial Moves: A Bond-Buying Spree Unveiled

In a significant display of investment activity, former U.S. President Donald Trump acquired at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds between late August and early October. Financial disclosures, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, unveil Trump's investment strategy that aligns with sectors gaining from his policy changes.

The disclosures, required under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, detail over 175 financial transactions without specifying exact amounts for each, though the maximum value of these bonds could exceed $337 million. Notable investments include bonds from municipalities and businesses across industries such as tech and finance, notably firms like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Meta Platforms, and JP Morgan.

This investment spree highlights ongoing debates on potential conflicts of interest, as Trump's financial entanglements continue to intertwine with political decisions. Despite his claims of distancing himself from direct management by placing his business in a trust, Trump's disclosed wealth and income still spark scrutiny over the intersection of his private dealings and presidential actions.

