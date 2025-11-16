Left Menu

Britain's Bold Asylum Policy Overhaul: Temporary Refugee Status and Extended Settlement Wait

The UK government is transforming asylum policies by making refugee status temporary and extending the permanent settlement wait to 20 years. Taking cues from Denmark, the move aims to tackle rising immigration challenges and counter the popularity of Reform UK, amidst criticism from rights groups and charities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic policy shift, the UK has announced a major overhaul of its asylum policies, making refugee status temporary and extending the path to permanent settlement to 20 years. This move aligns with Denmark's harsh stance, and comes amid efforts to counter the growing popularity of Reform UK.

The Labour government, responding to mounting immigration concerns, will rescind statutory support for asylum seekers eligible to work but opting not to, as well as those violating laws, as announced by Home Office Chief Shabana Mahmood. The focus will be on supporting asylum seekers who contribute economically and socially.

Rights groups have criticized these measures, fearing increased racism and violence. With asylum claims rising, the government plans to introduce 'safe and legal' routes, maintaining a commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights while reconceiving its application, especially relating to family life rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

