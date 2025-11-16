Britain's Bold Asylum Policy Overhaul: Temporary Refugee Status and Extended Settlement Wait

In a dramatic policy shift, the UK has announced a major overhaul of its asylum policies, making refugee status temporary and extending the path to permanent settlement to 20 years. This move aligns with Denmark's harsh stance, and comes amid efforts to counter the growing popularity of Reform UK.

The Labour government, responding to mounting immigration concerns, will rescind statutory support for asylum seekers eligible to work but opting not to, as well as those violating laws, as announced by Home Office Chief Shabana Mahmood. The focus will be on supporting asylum seekers who contribute economically and socially.

Rights groups have criticized these measures, fearing increased racism and violence. With asylum claims rising, the government plans to introduce 'safe and legal' routes, maintaining a commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights while reconceiving its application, especially relating to family life rights.

