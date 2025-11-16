Rohini Acharya's Explosive Allegations: A Daughter's Struggle for Respect
Rohini Acharya has dramatically resigned from politics and disowned her family following claims of humiliation for donating a kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad. Despite facing abuse, she stands firm, criticizing her brother's aides for the RJD's recent electoral failures, and dissuades women from sacrificing for family honor.
Rohini Acharya, in a striking disclosure, has exited politics and severed familial ties, rebuking her brother's advisors for the RJD's lackluster performance in the Bihar assembly elections. Her decision to donate a kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad, has been met with allegations of impropriety.
A visibly upset Acharya aired her grievances on social media, bemoaning the derogatory comments she faced. She urged married women to prioritize their own families over parental sacrifices, highlighting her own adverse experience.
Labeling her kidney transplant as a 'mistake,' Acharya described feeling 'orphaned' by her family's rejection, articulating her scenario as a cautionary tale of family dynamics gone awry, symbolized by disputes and disrespect from her familial allies.
