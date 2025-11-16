Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Comments on Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar sparked controversy by labeling social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy as a 'British agent' promoting religious conversion. Facing criticism, Parmar apologized, calling it a slip of the tongue. Known for fighting against British rule, Roy is respected as the father of the Indian Renaissance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:48 IST
Inder Singh Parmar
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has incited controversy by branding respected social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy as a 'British agent' responsible for promoting religious conversions. The comments were made during an event honoring tribal icon Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary in Agar Malwa district.

Following widespread backlash, Parmar issued an apology on Sunday, describing his remarks as a 'slip of the tongue.' In a video statement, the minister stressed his respect for Roy, acknowledging his historical significance as a reformer and the father of the Indian Renaissance.

Parmar's initial remarks suggested that the British endorsed 'fake social reformers' and promoted educational institutions as fronts for religious conversion. However, Parmar emphasized his intentions were not to undermine historical figures. Raja Ram Mohan Roy, born in 1772, played a critical role in ushering modern reforms and enlightenment in India.

