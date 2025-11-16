Left Menu

Abnormal Outcomes: Unveiling Three Controversial Experiments in Bihar Elections

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary, calls the Bihar assembly election results 'abnormal', attributing them to three 'experiments': financial transfers to women, voter list alterations, and land transfers to corporates. The opposition's seat count drastically fell, prompting future strategy considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:00 IST
Abnormal Outcomes: Unveiling Three Controversial Experiments in Bihar Elections
Dipankar Bhattacharya
  Country:
  India

In a significant political statement, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has termed the Bihar assembly election results as 'abnormal', attributing the outcome to three alleged experiments conducted by the government.

The first experiment highlighted was the transfer of Rs 10,000 to women under the Mahila Rojgar Yojana. Bhattacharya further accused authorities of manipulating voter lists by deleting 65 lakh votes while adding 3.5 to 4 lakh new ones during the State Index Register (SIR) exercise. The third experiment involved transferring land at minimal cost to a corporate entity.

The CPI(ML) Liberation party, part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, secured only two out of 20 seats contested, significantly fewer than previous elections. Bhattacharya emphasized the urgent need to halt these 'experiments' for fair political competition and outlined plans for a feedback and public relations campaign from November 18 to 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

