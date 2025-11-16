High-Stakes Talks: Putin Consults Rosneft Amid Sanctions

In a significant move amid growing geopolitical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. The conversation coincided with the visit of Kazakhstan's president to Moscow.

Sechin, a longtime ally of Putin, has been leading Rosneft, a vital component of Russia's energy sector, since 2012. This dialogue is critical as it occurs against the backdrop of recent sanctions.

Just last month, U.S. President Donald Trump enacted sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, putting companies like Rosneft and Lukoil in the crosshairs, thus making these discussions between Putin and Sechin all the more imperative for Russia's economic resilience.

