Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar's Strategic Partnership

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, met with Qatar's leadership to discuss strengthening the bilateral relationship. The discussions emphasized energy, trade, and regional and global issues. Jaishankar also highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities in the India-Qatar partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:26 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with Qatar's highest leadership on Sunday to discuss pivotal aspects of their bilateral relationship. The meetings emphasized energy resources, trade, regional concerns, and global issues, signifying a deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.

Jaishankar held detailed discussions with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, underscoring mutual interests in energy, trade, and investment. He commended the exchange of views on developments in the Middle East and West Asia.

The Minister also met with Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reaffirming India's commitment to enhancing bilateral ties. India's bilateral trade with Qatar reached USD 14.08 billion in 2023-24, highlighting the economic significance of this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

