Leadership Through Action: Gadkari's Call to Dream Big

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday stressed the significance of responsibility and leadership across all life aspects. At the Changemakers' Conclave, held by the Youth Bharti Foundation at IIM Nagpur, Gadkari highlighted the necessity of setting clear targets and diligently working to achieve them.

Emphasizing that even small contributions can lead to significant change, Gadkari urged youths to avoid aiming low, encouraging them to dream big and forge a strong vision for the future. He noted that practical experience and presence of mind are crucial in developing competent leaders.

Gadkari shared his experience of initiating development projects in Nagpur, sparked by understanding local issues firsthand. He stressed the importance of ownership and dedication in seeing any project through, warning that while the public appreciates visionaries, they only support those who fulfill their promises.