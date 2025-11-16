PDP Urges Dialogue Over Division: Aftermath of Delhi Blast

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recent blasts near Delhi's Red Fort and at the Nowgam police station. The latter incident resulted in nine fatalities and injured 32 people. The party is urging the central government to undertake a transparent investigation to address the escalating alienation in Kashmir, which they claim has been exacerbated by a breakdown in communication between the region and the rest of India.

Stressing the importance of a fair probe, the PDP cautioned against harassing innocent individuals during the inquiry, noting past experiences where use of force heightened tensions. The party insists that grievances must not come at the expense of dignity and urges the government to engage with Kashmir through dialogue and compassion, rather than force.

During an executive committee meeting, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti advocated for resolution through patience, empathy, and unity, rather than blame. She highlighted that the nation's youth should aim to live for Kashmir and build a prosperous future. The party emphasized that no ideology justifies violence, which fundamentally harms humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)