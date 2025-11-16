Left Menu

PDP Urges Dialogue Over Division: Aftermath of Delhi Blast

The Peoples Democratic Party condemned recent blasts in Delhi and Kashmir, urging the government to conduct transparent investigations and address the growing alienation in Kashmir. PDP emphasized non-violence, dialogue, and unity, stressing the importance of healing through empathy and promoting a peaceful future for Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:22 IST
PDP Urges Dialogue Over Division: Aftermath of Delhi Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recent blasts near Delhi's Red Fort and at the Nowgam police station. The latter incident resulted in nine fatalities and injured 32 people. The party is urging the central government to undertake a transparent investigation to address the escalating alienation in Kashmir, which they claim has been exacerbated by a breakdown in communication between the region and the rest of India.

Stressing the importance of a fair probe, the PDP cautioned against harassing innocent individuals during the inquiry, noting past experiences where use of force heightened tensions. The party insists that grievances must not come at the expense of dignity and urges the government to engage with Kashmir through dialogue and compassion, rather than force.

During an executive committee meeting, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti advocated for resolution through patience, empathy, and unity, rather than blame. She highlighted that the nation's youth should aim to live for Kashmir and build a prosperous future. The party emphasized that no ideology justifies violence, which fundamentally harms humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

 India
2
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
3
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
4
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025