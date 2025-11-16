Left Menu

Explosive Debate: Congress Demands Answers on Blasts Post-Article 370

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit demands an explanation from the Union government for recent blasts in Delhi and Srinagar. They accuse the BJP of misleading the public, citing continued terrorism despite Article 370's abrogation. Allegations of vote tampering and the call for statehood restoration also intensify political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:40 IST
Explosive Debate: Congress Demands Answers on Blasts Post-Article 370
The Jammu and Kashmir branch of the Congress party has urged the Union government to clarify recent bombings in Delhi and Srinagar, challenging the BJP's assertions that terrorism was eradicated following the 2019 removal of Article 370.

Speaking at a recent event, Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra accused the BJP of misleading the public with false claims and inadequately addressing security concerns in the Union territory. An accidental explosion in Nowgam killed nine and injured 32, complicating an existing 'white-collar' terror probe.

As political tensions rise, Karra further alleged electoral inconsistencies and demanded the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to promises unfulfilled by the central government and the BJP's divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

