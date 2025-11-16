Explosive Debate: Congress Demands Answers on Blasts Post-Article 370

The Jammu and Kashmir branch of the Congress party has urged the Union government to clarify recent bombings in Delhi and Srinagar, challenging the BJP's assertions that terrorism was eradicated following the 2019 removal of Article 370.

Speaking at a recent event, Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra accused the BJP of misleading the public with false claims and inadequately addressing security concerns in the Union territory. An accidental explosion in Nowgam killed nine and injured 32, complicating an existing 'white-collar' terror probe.

As political tensions rise, Karra further alleged electoral inconsistencies and demanded the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to promises unfulfilled by the central government and the BJP's divisive politics.

