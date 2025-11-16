Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Manipulation in Bihar's Elections

Ganesh Godiyal, the newly appointed president of Uttarakhand Congress, claims that BJP manipulated votes in Bihar by making cash transfers to women during the elections. He warns of the same strategy being used in Uttarakhand's 2027 elections and advocates for policies that truly benefit women and youth.

Dehradun | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:08 IST
Ganesh Godiyal, recently appointed president of Uttarakhand Congress, has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning their conduct in the Bihar elections. Godiyal claimed that the BJP allegedly bought votes by transferring Rs 10,000 each to millions of women, even while the Model Code of Conduct was in effect.

During his first public address as the state party chief, Godiyal suggested the BJP-led Uttarakhand government might replicate this tactic in the forthcoming 2027 assembly elections. He emphasized the need for more substantial economic support for women, proposing a Rs 50,000 fund over five years.

Godiyal assured that a Congress government would ensure prosperity, offering 'guarantee cards' for youth employment. Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat echoed Godiyal's sentiments, criticizing the current government's practices and backing Godiyal's leadership as essential for overthrowing the BJP.

