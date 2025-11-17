Congressional Vote on Epstein Files: Unraveling Allegations

The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing for a crucial vote on releasing Justice Department files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, with Speaker Mike Johnson expressing confidence that it will dispel allegations against President Trump. Johnson, speaking on Fox News, highlighted the focus on transparency to counter Democratic strategies linked to Trump.

Despite a historical association through photographs, Trump has distanced himself from Epstein post-convictions. The recent disclosures, including House emails suggesting Trump's awareness of "the girls," have stirred the debate. Meanwhile, Trump has directed the Department of Justice to scrutinize Democratic ties to Epstein, winning tentative support from Republicans for the release.

Representative Ro Khanna emphasized the bipartisan nature of the initiative, focusing on accountability for all implicated in Epstein's abuses. However, the move has caused tension within GOP camps, notably with Trump withdrawing support for Marjorie Taylor Greene. Calls for transparency persist, as Greene voices the necessity of accountability for all powerful individuals potentially involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)