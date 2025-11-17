Left Menu

Chilean Presidential Race Heads to Tense Runoff

Chilean President Gabriel Boric acknowledged communist candidate Jeannette Jara and hard-right José Antonio Kast as they head for a runoff in the presidential election. Neither secured a winning margin. Boric hopes for a respectful dialogue amidst Chile’s first mandatory voting election with over 15.7 million voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a dramatic political showdown, Chilean President Gabriel Boric extended congratulations to his government's communist candidate, Jeannette Jara, and her opponent, José Antonio Kast, representing the hard-right. With votes still being counted, it was evident that the two front-runners would face each other in a runoff election next month.

More than half of the votes have been tallied, yet neither candidate seems poised to claim victory in the initial poll held on Sunday. Boric emphasized the importance of pursuing dialogue, respect, and love for Chile amidst political differences, highlighting his hopes for the nation.

This election marks the country's first with mandatory voting and automatic voter registration. The stakes are high, with more than 15.7 million citizens eligible to cast their vote from a population exceeding 18 million. The initial signs of excitement were palpable as applause resonated from the campaign hubs of both Jara and Kast, located at opposite ends of Santiago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

