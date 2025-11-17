Left Menu

Australia Rules Out COP31 Co-hosting with Turkey

Australia has decided not to co-host the COP31 climate summit with Turkey due to existing rules. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clarified the decision, citing that the UNFCCC framework does not allow for co-hosting. The stalemate continues between both countries on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-11-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 06:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday that Australia will not co-host the COP31 climate summit with Turkey. The decision stems from a diplomatic stalemate between the two nations.

Albanese explained that the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) does not permit co-hosting arrangements, making it a non-option.

This decision puts an end to speculation about a joint hosting, as the current rules explicitly prohibit such an arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

