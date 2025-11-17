Left Menu

Stalemate at COP31: Australia and Turkey's Uneasy Host Bidding War

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia will not co-host COP31 with Turkey due to UN rule constraints. Both nations bid for hosting rights, creating a diplomatic impasse. Albanese seeks support from Pacific island nations, highlighting climate threats they face, aiming for a resolution at COP30.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared Monday that Australia will not pursue a joint bid with Turkey to host the COP31 summit due to United Nations rules prohibiting co-hosting. Discussions between the two countries remain deadlocked, and a resolution is necessary at COP30 in Belem, Brazil.

This impasse follows both Australia and Turkey submitting competing bids in 2022 to host next year's pivotal U.N. climate event. COP, known for driving global climate policy, also acts as a platform for countries to showcase economic opportunities. Being the host provides substantial leverage in setting climate agendas and fostering diplomatic agreements.

Albanese has reached out to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to resolve this hosting struggle. He advocates to lead the summit with Pacific island nations, stressing the climate vulnerabilities they face, thereby securing backing from the regional diplomatic bloc, the Pacific Islands Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

