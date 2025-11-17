Trump and Mamdani: A Surprising Political Truce in New York

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump indicated his willingness to meet with New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, to potentially foster cooperation between the two political rivals.

Trump has previously criticized Mamdani, labeling him falsely as a "communist," but now appears open to dialogue following Mamdani's election victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Despite their past clashes, both leaders signal a readiness to engage in discussions that could benefit New York City and transcend their political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)