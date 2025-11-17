Left Menu

Trump and Mamdani: A Surprising Political Truce in New York

President Donald Trump announced intentions to meet with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, amid their previous political antagonism. Mamdani, a progressive Democrat, drew Trump's ire during the election with his policies and background. The proposed meeting suggests potential collaboration for New York City's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 17-11-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 07:21 IST
Trump and Mamdani: A Surprising Political Truce in New York
Zohran Mamdani

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump indicated his willingness to meet with New York City's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, to potentially foster cooperation between the two political rivals.

Trump has previously criticized Mamdani, labeling him falsely as a "communist," but now appears open to dialogue following Mamdani's election victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Despite their past clashes, both leaders signal a readiness to engage in discussions that could benefit New York City and transcend their political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Balakliia: Missile Attack Claims Lives

 Global
2
Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

Japan's Economic Hiccup: A Temporary Slowdown Amidst Global Headwinds

 Global
3
In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files to move on from 'hoax', reports AP.

In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein fil...

 Global
4
Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

Trump Calls for Release of Epstein Files

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025