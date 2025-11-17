Left Menu

Trump Advocates for Epstein File Release Amid Political Tensions

Donald Trump has called for a vote to release documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein, aiming to quell accusations linking him to Epstein's crimes. This comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson's comments and amid intra-party rifts regarding Epstein's associations with powerful figures. Notably, Trump has retracted support for Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 09:06 IST
Trump Advocates for Epstein File Release Amid Political Tensions
Donald Trump

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Republican lawmakers to vote in favor of releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender. This stance counters Trump's previous reluctance to disclose such files.

House Speaker Mike Johnson underscored that releasing Justice Department documents could dispel rumors of Trump's alleged involvement in Epstein's illegal activities. Despite past associations, Trump maintains he severed ties with Epstein before any convictions occurred. Emails revealed suggestive yet ambiguous phrases allegedly showing Trump's knowledge.

The push for transparency comes amid deepening partisan divides and internal conflicts, especially with Trump's withdrawal of support from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, both parties anticipate a contentious vote on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

 India
2
Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

 Global
4
Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025