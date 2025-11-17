Trump Advocates for Epstein File Release Amid Political Tensions
Donald Trump has called for a vote to release documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein, aiming to quell accusations linking him to Epstein's crimes. This comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson's comments and amid intra-party rifts regarding Epstein's associations with powerful figures. Notably, Trump has retracted support for Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Republican lawmakers to vote in favor of releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender. This stance counters Trump's previous reluctance to disclose such files.
House Speaker Mike Johnson underscored that releasing Justice Department documents could dispel rumors of Trump's alleged involvement in Epstein's illegal activities. Despite past associations, Trump maintains he severed ties with Epstein before any convictions occurred. Emails revealed suggestive yet ambiguous phrases allegedly showing Trump's knowledge.
The push for transparency comes amid deepening partisan divides and internal conflicts, especially with Trump's withdrawal of support from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, both parties anticipate a contentious vote on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Rep. Adelita Grijalva signs petition to force House vote on releasing Epstein files, giving it the needed 218 signatures, reports AP.