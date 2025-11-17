Guinea-Bissau is heading into another turbulent election period against a backdrop of regional political instability. Recent trends across Africa show incumbents manipulating elections to retain power without genuine competition, raising serious concerns about democratic legitimacy across the continent.

In Guinea-Bissau, President Umar Sissoco Embalo has been at the center of this crisis. By bypassing constitutional norms and using the military to enforce his rule, Embalo has demonstrated a disregard for democratic processes, which echoes wider trends in regional politics.

Despite hopes for strengthened democratic resilience, Guinea-Bissau's upcoming election cycle risks exemplifying how fragile democratic gains can be undone with impunity, contributing to a worrying pattern of electoral manipulation across West Africa.

