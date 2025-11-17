Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina: From Dominance to Exile in a Tumultuous Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina, once a prominent leader in Bangladesh, was sentenced to death for a crackdown on protests. Her political journey, marked by achievements and controversies, ended in exile. Despite economic progress under her rule, her downfall was triggered by mass protests, leading to her eventual ousting.

Updated: 17-11-2025 15:24 IST
Sheikh Hasina: From Dominance to Exile in a Tumultuous Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, a defining figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, was sentenced to death in absentia on Monday for her role in a deadly crackdown on demonstrators last year. Her political career, shaped by personal tragedies, saw both economic triumphs and contentious governance.

Prominent from a young age after the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's legacy includes significant economic improvements and sheltering Rohingya refugees. However, her tenure as prime minister was also marked by harsh political repression, leading to her eventual removal after widespread protests against her administration.

In the wake of her ousting, Sheikh Hasina denied all allegations and attributed her sentencing to political bias. Bangladesh is now under interim governance by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, as the country faces economic challenges amidst a stalled global economy.



