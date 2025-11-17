Sheikh Hasina Denounces 'Rigged Tribunal' and 'Politically Motivated' Verdict

In a defiant response to her death sentence, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, criticized the tribunal as manipulated by a government lacking a democratic mandate. Hasina, who was tried in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal for 'crimes against humanity', labeled the court's actions as politically charged.

Hasina, aged 78, argued that the verdict, which cites her as key behind violent crackdowns, is a targeted effort against her party, the Awami League. This move, ahead of Bangladesh's national elections, bars her party from participating, exposing what she calls the interim government's intent to eradicate her political influence.

Despite the tribunal's claims, Hasina challenged the integrity of the proceedings and called for the charges to be tested under international scrutiny at The Hague. She described the tribunal as a 'kangaroo court', intent on scapegoating her leadership while shifting focus away from the interim administration's shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)