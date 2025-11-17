Left Menu

Ajeya Warrior-25: India-UK Military Synergy in Counter-Terror Warfare

Ajeya Warrior-25, the joint India-UK military exercise, begins in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. Conducted under a UN mandate, this 14-day event focuses on counter-terrorism in semi-urban settings. The drill features 240 soldiers, equally from Indian and British armies, sharing best practices and fostering cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The eighth edition of 'Ajeya Warrior-25,' a collaborative military exercise between India and the UK, kicked off at Rajasthan's Mahajan field firing ranges this week.

Conducted under the aegis of a United Nations mandate, this 14-day exercise emphasizes counter-terrorism strategies in semi-urban settings. It highlights the commitment of both armies to enhance tactical responses and share best practices.

With 240 participants from both the Indian and British armies, this exercise showcases professionalism and joint efforts, reinforcing the shared values of regional stability and global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

