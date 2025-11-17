Ajeya Warrior-25: India-UK Military Synergy in Counter-Terror Warfare

The eighth edition of 'Ajeya Warrior-25,' a collaborative military exercise between India and the UK, kicked off at Rajasthan's Mahajan field firing ranges this week.

Conducted under the aegis of a United Nations mandate, this 14-day exercise emphasizes counter-terrorism strategies in semi-urban settings. It highlights the commitment of both armies to enhance tactical responses and share best practices.

With 240 participants from both the Indian and British armies, this exercise showcases professionalism and joint efforts, reinforcing the shared values of regional stability and global peace.

