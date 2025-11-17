Ukraine's Strategic Leap: Rafale Jets and Air Defense Reinforcement
Ukraine's agreement with France for 100 Rafale warplanes and eight SAMP/T defense systems aims to bolster its defense capabilities against Russia. President Zelenskiy seeks to explore co-production opportunities and expedite diplomatic dialogue with France's President Macron to foster peace.
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's strategic defense deal with France, securing 100 Rafale warplanes and eight SAMP/T air-defense systems, significantly enhancing its military capabilities amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.
During a briefing in Paris, Zelenskiy expressed interest in potential co-production of the Rafale jets, indicating Ukraine's intention to broaden its defense industry.
He further emphasized the need for diplomatic discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, aiming to expedite the resolution of the war through intensified diplomatic efforts.
