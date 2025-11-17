Left Menu

Assam's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Special Revision Underway

The Election Commission has initiated a 'Special Revision' of Assam's electoral rolls, with a final voter list set for release on February 10, 2026. This upgrade involves booth-level officer verification of pre-filled registers. Doubtful voters will be excluded from initial verification processes but can be updated following legal orders.

The Election Commission has announced a 'Special Revision' of Assam's electoral rolls, aiming to publish the final voter list by February 10, 2026. This revision is considered an upgrade of the annual special summary revision, focusing on more accurate and updated electoral data.

Booth-level officers in Assam will conduct a door-to-door verification process from November 22 to December 20, using pre-filled registers to confirm or correct voters' details. The state government has pledged full cooperation to ensure a transparent and timely completion of this process.

Doubtful voters, identified by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, 1946, will not be initially included in this verification round. Any modifications regarding these voters will occur only after an order from a competent tribunal or court.

