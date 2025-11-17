Left Menu

Odisha Congress Claims Role as True Opposition Amid BJD-BJP Dynamics

Odisha Congress, led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, asserted its position as the real opposition party in the state, alleging collusion between BJD and BJP. Despite losing the Nuapada bypolls, Congress emerged second, questioning the unity between the ruling parties and highlighting alleged electoral malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, led by Bhakta Charan Das, claimed their party as the true opposition force in the state, contrasting themselves with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), whom they allege colludes with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Das highlighted Congress's performance in the Nuapada bypolls, where their candidate Ghasiram Majhi secured second place with 40,121 votes. The BJP's victorious candidate, Jay Dholakia, garnered over 1.23 lakh votes, while the BJD lagged behind with 38,408.

Das raised concerns over potential strategic alliances between BJD and BJP, questioning the pre-poll candidate arrangements and citing incidents like a BJP candidate's alleged ties with a senior police officer. Despite internal challenges, Congress continues to probe further into these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

