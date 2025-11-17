Political Tensions Flare in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam Bypoll

Tensions are escalating in Jammu and Kashmir as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary accused People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti of collaborating with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Budgam assembly bypoll.

The allegations came shortly after PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir secured a victory over the National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood in a highly contested election. Choudhary highlighted that Mehbooba Mufti's inconsistent stance towards the BJP raises concerns about the party's actual alliances.

Furthermore, the deputy chief minister stressed the need for J&K's statehood to be restored, following division and transformation into a Union Territory. He expressed optimism regarding the central government's commitment to this promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)