Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach

Twelve political parties, including the Nepali Communist Party, registered with the Election Commission on the first day of party registration for the March general elections. The registration will run until November 26, with new voter registrations closing on November 21. Over 500,000 new voters have registered so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Election Commission encouraged registrations ahead of the March 5 general elections starting November 17, with spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai confirming a positive initial response from political entities.

Amidst bustling activity, over 500,000 new voters have also enlisted for participation, signaling heightened political engagement ahead of the cutoff for voter registrations on November 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

