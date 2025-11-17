Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach
Twelve political parties, including the Nepali Communist Party, registered with the Election Commission on the first day of party registration for the March general elections. The registration will run until November 26, with new voter registrations closing on November 21. Over 500,000 new voters have registered so far.
Twelve political parties, notably including the Nepali Communist Party, promptly registered with the Election Commission on Monday as Nepal kick-starts its electoral season.
The Election Commission encouraged registrations ahead of the March 5 general elections starting November 17, with spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai confirming a positive initial response from political entities.
Amidst bustling activity, over 500,000 new voters have also enlisted for participation, signaling heightened political engagement ahead of the cutoff for voter registrations on November 21.
