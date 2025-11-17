Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach

Twelve political parties, notably including the Nepali Communist Party, promptly registered with the Election Commission on Monday as Nepal kick-starts its electoral season.

The Election Commission encouraged registrations ahead of the March 5 general elections starting November 17, with spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai confirming a positive initial response from political entities.

Amidst bustling activity, over 500,000 new voters have also enlisted for participation, signaling heightened political engagement ahead of the cutoff for voter registrations on November 21.

