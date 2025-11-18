FEMA Leadership Crisis as Acting Chief Resigns Amidst Hurricane Season

David Richardson, the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has resigned from his position, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). His departure marks the end of a turbulent six-month term, announced while the Atlantic hurricane season is still active.

Richardson, a former Marine Corps officer, is the second head of FEMA to leave or be dismissed since May. His tenure was marred by criticism for maintaining a low profile during deadly Texas floods that resulted in 130 deaths. Additionally, he puzzled staff in June when he expressed unawareness of the hurricane season.

The DHS has not provided reasons for Richardson's resignation but announced that FEMA Chief of Staff Karen Evans will succeed him. The agency is critical to the U.S. response to disasters, but has experienced a significant workforce reduction following President Trump's initiatives to cut costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)