FEMA Leadership Crisis as Acting Chief Resigns Amidst Hurricane Season

David Richardson, the acting head of FEMA, resigns just six months into his tenure amid criticism of his leadership during the ongoing hurricane season. His departure follows low-profile management during Texas floods and comes as part of broader Trump administration efforts to reduce FEMA's size and cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:30 IST
David Richardson, the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has resigned from his position, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). His departure marks the end of a turbulent six-month term, announced while the Atlantic hurricane season is still active.

Richardson, a former Marine Corps officer, is the second head of FEMA to leave or be dismissed since May. His tenure was marred by criticism for maintaining a low profile during deadly Texas floods that resulted in 130 deaths. Additionally, he puzzled staff in June when he expressed unawareness of the hurricane season.

The DHS has not provided reasons for Richardson's resignation but announced that FEMA Chief of Staff Karen Evans will succeed him. The agency is critical to the U.S. response to disasters, but has experienced a significant workforce reduction following President Trump's initiatives to cut costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

