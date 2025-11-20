J-K CM meets Sitharaman; discusses UT's developmental priorities

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed developmental priorities of the Union Territory.

''Chief Minister today called on the Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance @nsitharaman and held a detailed discussion on key developmental priorities of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the office of the chief minister posted on X from Abdullah's official handle.

The meeting focused on strengthening infrastructure, boosting investment and ensuring continued financial support for welfare-driven initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

