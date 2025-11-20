Left Menu

J-K CM meets Sitharaman; discusses UT's developmental priorities

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:44 IST
J-K CM meets Sitharaman; discusses UT's developmental priorities
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed developmental priorities of the Union Territory.

''Chief Minister today called on the Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance @nsitharaman and held a detailed discussion on key developmental priorities of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the office of the chief minister posted on X from Abdullah's official handle.

The meeting focused on strengthening infrastructure, boosting investment and ensuring continued financial support for welfare-driven initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
2
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
3
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan
4
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025