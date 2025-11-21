Left Menu

PTI | Kallakurichi(Tn) | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:20 IST
AIADMK stages protest against DMK over alleged irregularities in SIR
The opposition AIADMK on Friday staged a protest against the DMK government over the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise in the district.

This is the third demonstration by the opposition party after similar campaigns in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.

The protest in Kallakurichi was led by party district secretary R Kumaraguru, a former MLA.

The AIADMK alleged that the government officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls adhere to the conditions putforth by the ruling DMK government.

The protestors claimed that the DMK cadres were threatening the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and were engaging in various forms of misconduct during the electoral roll exercise.

They also claimed that the welfare schemes implemented in Kallakurichi district by various departments, including the highways department and public works department were being executed in a ''substandard manner.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

