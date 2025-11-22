Left Menu

Britain's Race Relations Crisis: Home Secretary Mahmood Speaks Out

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood addresses Britain's deteriorating race relations, pointing to denial about illegal immigration concerns. Mahmood, who has faced racist abuse, stresses the need for a migration system overhaul. She warns of the rise of extreme far-right forces if mainstream parties fail to act.

Britain is facing a race relations crisis as politicians on the far Left fail to acknowledge public concerns over illegal immigration, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned on Saturday.

In an interview with 'The Times', Mahmood, the first female Muslim Cabinet member, highlighted her personal experiences with racism, stating that racial abuse has become increasingly common in recent times.

She underscored the urgency of addressing Britain's 'broken' migration system and cautioned that failure to act could empower far-right forces like Nigel Farage-led Reform UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

