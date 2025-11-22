Left Menu

Canadian Prime Minister and UAE President Boost Bilateral Ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on peace in Gaza. They endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan and the UN's resolution 2803 as steps toward a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:25 IST
Canadian Prime Minister and UAE President Boost Bilateral Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On November 20, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to strengthen bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Canadian government on Saturday.

In discussions regarding Gaza, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. They emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, envisioning a sovereign Palestinian State coexisting alongside Israel.

The leaders welcomed the contributions of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Comprehensive Peace Plan, alongside the unanimous adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2803, which they view as pivotal for implementing the plan aimed at concluding the conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

 Global
2
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
3
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
4
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025