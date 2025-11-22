Canadian Prime Minister and UAE President Boost Bilateral Ties
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on peace in Gaza. They endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan and the UN's resolution 2803 as steps toward a two-state solution.
On November 20, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to strengthen bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Canadian government on Saturday.
In discussions regarding Gaza, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. They emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, envisioning a sovereign Palestinian State coexisting alongside Israel.
The leaders welcomed the contributions of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Comprehensive Peace Plan, alongside the unanimous adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2803, which they view as pivotal for implementing the plan aimed at concluding the conflict in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Royal Encounter: Donald Trump Jr Meets Udaipur's Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar
Donald Trump Jr. Lauds Ambani's Wildlife Conservation Effort
US president's son Donald Trump Jr. visits Taj Mahal
CAA protests were timed with US President Donald trump's visit to India to get international media coverage: Delhi Police tells SC.
US president's son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara