Canadian Prime Minister and UAE President Boost Bilateral Ties

On November 20, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to strengthen bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Canadian government on Saturday.

In discussions regarding Gaza, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. They emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, envisioning a sovereign Palestinian State coexisting alongside Israel.

The leaders welcomed the contributions of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Comprehensive Peace Plan, alongside the unanimous adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2803, which they view as pivotal for implementing the plan aimed at concluding the conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)