Language Wars: The Cost of Political Gains

Chitra Wagh, a BJP leader, questioned those promoting linguistic hatred after an 18-year-old Maharashtrian, Arnav Khaire, ended his life following an assault for using Hindi in a train quarrel. Highlighting the divisive tactics of political language politics, Wagh condemned the cultivation of language fanaticism for political advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic incident, Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh has called attention to the dangerous consequences of sowing linguistic hatred for political gains. Her comments come following the death of 18-year-old Arnav Khaire, who allegedly took his own life after being assaulted for speaking Hindi on a local train in Thane district.

Wagh, without identifying any specific political party, criticized leaders for cultivating language divisions, leading to such horrific outcomes. "Arnav is a casualty of this divisive rhetoric," Wagh stated, noting that Khaire was targeted because he conversed in Hindi, despite being a Maharashtrian himself.

The BJP leader further attacked the hypocrisy of leaders who emphasize local linguistic superiority while sending their own children to English-medium schools. Wagh urged an end to language fanaticism, warning that political exploitation of linguistic pride contributes to a dangerous social atmosphere.

