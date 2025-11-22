Left Menu

BJP's Confidence in 2027: Aparna Yadav's Assurance

Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, expressed confidence in BJP's comeback with a full majority in the 2027 assembly elections. She criticized the Samajwadi Party's PDA strategy and highlighted BJP's strengths. Meanwhile, she lauded NDA's developmental achievements in Bihar, promising similar success nationally.

Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson, Aparna Yadav, dismissed the Samajwadi Party's PDA narrative on Saturday, asserting that the BJP would counter it effectively. She expressed confidence in the BJP's return to power with a full majority in the 2027 assembly elections.

Speaking at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ekta Yatra, Aparna declared that the BJP's iconic lotus symbol would 'bloom' in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, as well as nationwide. She emphasized the party's dedication, with members working tirelessly for the people and the nation throughout the year.

Responding to the PDA strategy led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Aparna championed the BJP's organizational strength and commitment. She cited the BJP-led alliance's recent victory in the Bihar assembly elections as a testament to people favoring development under NDA's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

