Karnataka Politics: Turmoil and Transformation on the Horizon

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy forecasts significant political shifts in Karnataka, highlighting internal strife within the Congress leadership. He criticizes the state government for financial mismanagement and corruption, predicting a political revolution. Amidst rising debts and governance challenges, he calls for public engagement and accountability from political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:08 IST
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has forecast significant political shifts in Karnataka, labeling them as 'imminent and explosive.' He anticipates a turbulent period for the state's leadership, primarily due to tensions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar.

While speaking at the JD(S) Silver Jubilee celebrations in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy criticized the Congress government, accusing it of financial mismanagement, corruption under guarantees, and political deceit. He underscored a lack of clear decision-making, suggesting potential political upheaval.

Kumaraswamy also assailed the state government over rising prices and taxes, pointing to citizen dissatisfaction as a sign of bad governance. He called for a new mandate to establish JD(S)'s administrative competence and emphasized the need for leadership accountability amid mounting state debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

