Vinay Kumar Takes Helm as Himachal Pradesh Congress President
Vinay Kumar has resigned as the Himachal Pradesh Deputy Speaker following his appointment as the state Congress president. His resignation was accepted by the Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania. Kumar, an MLA from Sri Renuka Ji in Sirmour, succeeds Pratibha Singh as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:53 IST
