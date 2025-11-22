Left Menu

Vinay Kumar Takes Helm as Himachal Pradesh Congress President

Vinay Kumar has resigned as the Himachal Pradesh Deputy Speaker following his appointment as the state Congress president. His resignation was accepted by the Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania. Kumar, an MLA from Sri Renuka Ji in Sirmour, succeeds Pratibha Singh as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Vinay Kumar, newly appointed as the state Congress president, has resigned from his position as Himachal Pradesh Deputy Speaker.

The resignation came after his appointment and has been accepted by the Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Pathania, according to sources.

Kumar, representing the Sri Renuka Ji constituency in Sirmour district, will succeed Pratibha Singh as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president.

