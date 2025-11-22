Uma Bharti Advocates Unity in Diversity in Hindu Nation

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has stressed that India's identity as a Hindu nation underpins its secular ethos, which thrives on unity in diversity. Despite being a Hindu state, India does not align itself with a single religion, promoting acceptance of all faiths.

Speaking to reporters, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister emphasized that India's secularism is rooted in the Hindu tradition of honoring multiple deities and rituals. She referenced RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's view of India as a Hindu nation that operates beyond a singular religious framework.

Addressing casteism, Bharti called for Hindus to relinquish caste barriers to forge unity, focusing on economic equality. She advocated for equal participation in power, governance, and administration, along with viewing inter-caste marriages as steps towards societal cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)