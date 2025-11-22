Left Menu

Uma Bharti Advocates Unity in Diversity in Hindu Nation

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti emphasized India's identity as a Hindu nation that embraces secularism through unity in diversity. She highlighted the need for Hindus to overcome caste divisions and promote economic equality. Bharti also urged acceptance of inter-caste marriages for societal unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:05 IST
Uma Bharti Advocates Unity in Diversity in Hindu Nation
Uma Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has stressed that India's identity as a Hindu nation underpins its secular ethos, which thrives on unity in diversity. Despite being a Hindu state, India does not align itself with a single religion, promoting acceptance of all faiths.

Speaking to reporters, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister emphasized that India's secularism is rooted in the Hindu tradition of honoring multiple deities and rituals. She referenced RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's view of India as a Hindu nation that operates beyond a singular religious framework.

Addressing casteism, Bharti called for Hindus to relinquish caste barriers to forge unity, focusing on economic equality. She advocated for equal participation in power, governance, and administration, along with viewing inter-caste marriages as steps towards societal cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
2
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
3
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
4
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025