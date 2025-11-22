Eknath Shinde Pledges Transformative Development for Palghar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, focusing on ideology and development, vowed on Saturday to make Palghar a leading district in the state.

Addressing rallies in Dahanu, Jawhar, Palghar, and Wada, Shinde condemned any arrogance in public service, and assured transformative development for traditionally backward areas.

Criticizing the opposition, Shinde took a firm stand on continuing the Ladki Bahin scheme and invoked the governance models of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to underscore his party's commitment to inclusive growth.

