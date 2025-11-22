Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Pledges Transformative Development for Palghar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasizes the importance of ideology and development while campaigning in Palghar district. He promises transformative change for the region, targeting long-standing issues. Shinde also critiques the opposition and pledges to uphold the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:02 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, focusing on ideology and development, vowed on Saturday to make Palghar a leading district in the state.

Addressing rallies in Dahanu, Jawhar, Palghar, and Wada, Shinde condemned any arrogance in public service, and assured transformative development for traditionally backward areas.

Criticizing the opposition, Shinde took a firm stand on continuing the Ladki Bahin scheme and invoked the governance models of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to underscore his party's commitment to inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

