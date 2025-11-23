G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

On Saturday, the Group of 20 (G20) leaders adopted a contentious declaration tackling the climate crisis and global challenges, stirring controversy with the United States.

The White House accused South Africa of wielding its G20 leadership role against foundational principles, a move crystallizing strains with President Donald Trump's administration.

Despite U.S. objections, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pursued the summit declaration, reflecting divisions over the document's stance on geopolitical issues.

