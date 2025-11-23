Left Menu

G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues

The G20 summit in Johannesburg exposed tensions over climate issues and geopolitical challenges as South Africa moved forward with a declaration rejected by the U.S. due to its climate stipulations. The declaration, adopted amid these disagreements, highlights the current international political divides.

Updated: 23-11-2025 05:44 IST
On Saturday, the Group of 20 (G20) leaders adopted a contentious declaration tackling the climate crisis and global challenges, stirring controversy with the United States.

The White House accused South Africa of wielding its G20 leadership role against foundational principles, a move crystallizing strains with President Donald Trump's administration.

Despite U.S. objections, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pursued the summit declaration, reflecting divisions over the document's stance on geopolitical issues.

