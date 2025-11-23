G20 Summit Unveils Global Rift Over Climate and Geopolitical Issues
The G20 summit in Johannesburg exposed tensions over climate issues and geopolitical challenges as South Africa moved forward with a declaration rejected by the U.S. due to its climate stipulations. The declaration, adopted amid these disagreements, highlights the current international political divides.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 05:44 IST
On Saturday, the Group of 20 (G20) leaders adopted a contentious declaration tackling the climate crisis and global challenges, stirring controversy with the United States.
The White House accused South Africa of wielding its G20 leadership role against foundational principles, a move crystallizing strains with President Donald Trump's administration.
Despite U.S. objections, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pursued the summit declaration, reflecting divisions over the document's stance on geopolitical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Historic First: South Africa's Debut Hosts the G20 Summit in Africa
South Africa Leads G20 to New Heights Amid Global Challenges
KL Rahul Leads India in ODI Series Against South Africa as Jadeja Makes Comeback
South Africa Shines with Bat as Muthusamy Scores Maiden Test Century
Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen Propel South Africa to Dominating Position