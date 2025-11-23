Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged EVM Manipulation in Odisha Bypoll

The opposition BJD in Odisha plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging large-scale 'state-sponsored manipulation' in the Nuapada bypoll. Claims of EVM tampering and unfair practices are being investigated following BJP's win. The BJD is determined to expose perceived threats to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:40 IST
The opposition party BJD in Odisha has announced its intention to file a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing 'state-sponsored manipulation' in the recent Nuapada bypoll. The party alleges that large-scale tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was involved in the voting process.

During a meeting chaired by opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, the political affairs committee decided to take the issue to the EC after an earlier complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer yielded no results. Pramila Mallik, the opposition chief whip, voiced concerns that official machinery and money power were used to divert BJD votes to another party.

BJD members claim that at least 63 polling booths were affected by the alleged manipulation. They have pledged to conduct an internal investigation to expose EVM tampering and inform the public about what they see as efforts by the BJP to undermine democracy. This follows the BJP's victory in the November 11 bypoll, where their candidate Jay Dholakia won by a significant margin. However, the BJP has dismissed these allegations, attributing the loss to a decline in public trust in the BJD.

