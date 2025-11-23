Left Menu

Reverse Exodus: The Unheard Stories of Illegal Bangladeshis Returning Home

Hundreds of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals are making their way back to Bangladesh from West Bengal amid administrative pressure from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This mass exodus highlights the complexities faced by migrants living without proper documentation and the socio-political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:04 IST
Under a massive banyan tree near the Hakimpur BSF border outpost in West Bengal, a quiet line of people awaits their fate. Families with small bags, children clutching bottles, and men stand silently, hoping to return to Bangladesh amidst rising administrative scrutiny.

The reverse migration, significantly heightened since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began, reflects the plight of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals. Many, fearful of document verification and potential detention, prefer to leave before conditions worsen. Border officials report that 150-200 individuals are detained and sent back daily since SIR kicked off.

Amid deteriorating conditions and political accusations flying between major parties, those waiting at the border face an uncertain future. They once entered under the cover of night, now leaving legally by day, their lives marked by years of undocumented existence and unfulfilled hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

