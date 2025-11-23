Reverse Exodus: The Unheard Stories of Illegal Bangladeshis Returning Home
Hundreds of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals are making their way back to Bangladesh from West Bengal amid administrative pressure from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This mass exodus highlights the complexities faced by migrants living without proper documentation and the socio-political tensions in the region.
- Country:
- India
Under a massive banyan tree near the Hakimpur BSF border outpost in West Bengal, a quiet line of people awaits their fate. Families with small bags, children clutching bottles, and men stand silently, hoping to return to Bangladesh amidst rising administrative scrutiny.
The reverse migration, significantly heightened since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began, reflects the plight of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals. Many, fearful of document verification and potential detention, prefer to leave before conditions worsen. Border officials report that 150-200 individuals are detained and sent back daily since SIR kicked off.
Amid deteriorating conditions and political accusations flying between major parties, those waiting at the border face an uncertain future. They once entered under the cover of night, now leaving legally by day, their lives marked by years of undocumented existence and unfulfilled hopes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission Faces Heat Over Controversial Revision of Electoral Rolls
SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states.
Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of trying to add ‘outside voters’ to electoral rolls
Assam's Electoral Rolls Undergo Special Revision to Weed Out Illegals
Assam's Electoral Rolls Overhaul: A Fresh Start with Special Revision