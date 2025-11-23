Left Menu

Global Partnership: Modi and Ramaphosa's G20 Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met at the G20 Summit, discussing trade, investment, and technological cooperation. The leaders also addressed youth exchanges and food security. South Africa is India's largest African trade partner with significant bilateral investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:21 IST
Global Partnership: Modi and Ramaphosa's G20 Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in discussions highlighting their country's cooperative future. Their talks revolved around various strategic interests such as trade, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and food security.

According to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the meeting was warm and productive, with a focus on augmenting bilateral trade and investment. Modi lauded South Africa's successful presidency of the summit, marking significant milestones like the African Union's inclusion as a G20 member.

South Africa stands as India's top trading partner in Africa, with bilateral trade measured at USD 19.25 billion in 2023-24, and Indian businesses significantly investing in sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive. Modi also emphasized the importance of technology and cultural exchanges, proposing initiatives for a collaborative global future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

 India
2
Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

 India
3
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global
4
Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025