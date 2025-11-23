Global Partnership: Modi and Ramaphosa's G20 Dialogue

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in discussions highlighting their country's cooperative future. Their talks revolved around various strategic interests such as trade, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and food security.

According to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the meeting was warm and productive, with a focus on augmenting bilateral trade and investment. Modi lauded South Africa's successful presidency of the summit, marking significant milestones like the African Union's inclusion as a G20 member.

South Africa stands as India's top trading partner in Africa, with bilateral trade measured at USD 19.25 billion in 2023-24, and Indian businesses significantly investing in sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive. Modi also emphasized the importance of technology and cultural exchanges, proposing initiatives for a collaborative global future.

(With inputs from agencies.)