Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Russian Duma Praises India

Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, extended his birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, commending Birla's substantial contributions towards fortifying the cooperative ties between India and Russia. The move underscores the importance of inter-parliamentary interaction and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Emphasizing the significance of legislative collaboration, Volodin reflected on his recent visit to India, noting that discussions with Birla centered on legislative assistance to bilateral decisions and potential measures to boost inter-regional cooperation.

Om Birla, who celebrates his 64th birthday this year, has been instrumental since his first election as the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha in 2019 and was re-elected in June 2024. Volodin's message conveys a sentiment of friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)