US-Led Peace Talks Ignite Tensions Amid Ukraine Conflict
Talks in Geneva involving Ukraine and Western allies on a US-proposed plan to end Russia's invasion are ongoing. The Ukrainian delegation led by Andrii Yermak met with national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. Discussions aim for a lasting peace amid concerns in Kyiv and Europe.
In Geneva, negotiations have commenced between Ukraine and its Western allies concerning a US-initiated peace proposal intended to conclude the ongoing Russian invasion, officials reported on Sunday.
Leading the Ukrainian delegation, Presidential Chief of Staff Andrii Yermak announced that discussions were held with national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. Yermak conveyed a constructive atmosphere.
A meeting with the US delegation is anticipated as they aim for enduring peace amidst apprehensions stirred by the 28-point US peace framework, which urges balancing Ukraine's sovereignty with crucial American support.
