Leadership Tensions: Will Karnataka See a New Chief Minister?

Speculation around Karnataka's chief minister change continues as Congress faces internal power struggles. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party's high command would decide any leadership changes. Meetings between CM Siddaramaiah and Kharge have sparked debates about potential reshuffles and leadership transitions within the party.

Amid ongoing speculation on a possible change in Karnataka's chief ministerial position, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that any such decision would be taken by the party's high command. He made this statement following a lengthy meeting with the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

The meeting comes at a time when the Congress government is marking the halfway point of its term, intensifying speculations about a leadership change. Despite the rumors, CM Siddaramaiah dismissed them as media creations, stating that he would adhere to the high command's decision.

Sources within the party indicate a power struggle, as Siddaramaiah seeks a cabinet reshuffle while Deputy CM Shivakumar's supporters push for a leadership change. The outcome could affect the party's trajectory as it navigates internal dynamics ahead of completing its term.

