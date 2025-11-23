Leadership Tensions: Will Karnataka See a New Chief Minister?

Amid ongoing speculation on a possible change in Karnataka's chief ministerial position, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that any such decision would be taken by the party's high command. He made this statement following a lengthy meeting with the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

The meeting comes at a time when the Congress government is marking the halfway point of its term, intensifying speculations about a leadership change. Despite the rumors, CM Siddaramaiah dismissed them as media creations, stating that he would adhere to the high command's decision.

Sources within the party indicate a power struggle, as Siddaramaiah seeks a cabinet reshuffle while Deputy CM Shivakumar's supporters push for a leadership change. The outcome could affect the party's trajectory as it navigates internal dynamics ahead of completing its term.

(With inputs from agencies.)