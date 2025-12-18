Power Struggle: Tata Power Faces Protests Over Additional Security Deposits in Odisha

Tata Power's controversial decision to impose an additional security deposit (ASD) on electricity bills has ignited protests across Odisha. Consumer groups and political factions demand the immediate withdrawal of ASD, citing it as an undue financial strain.

While protesters argue that the ASD notices contravene public interest, Tata Power insists that these charges align with statutory requirements under the Electricity Act, 2003. Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra has called the demands unjust, as protestors demonstrate outside Tata Power offices and in several districts.

Tata Power, on the other hand, considers the ASD a necessary regulatory measure to secure power reliability for nearly one crore consumers. Despite offering alternatives like prepaid electricity connections, tensions remain high as consumer groups push back against what they view as an exorbitant burden on citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)